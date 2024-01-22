Chicago forecast: 2 rounds of winter weather on the way with snow, freezing rain, ice accumulations

Two waves of winter weather are expected Monday, with light flurries, freezing rain, sleet and icy accumulations all in the forecast, leading leading to potentially slick roads for both the morning and evening commutes.

As part of the system, several winter weather advisories were already in effect early Monday, with the National Weather Service warning of a "wintry mix," and glazed ice creating slippery travel conditions.

According to Alicia Roman, the system begins with light, morning snow to the west, which will eventually transition to freezing rain. Around 12 p.m., much of the region will see a break in the precipitation, Roman said.

The second wave is expected to begin around 5 p.m. in the south and lifting northward with freezing rain leading to icy accumulations expected to continue.

The icy conditions are expected to continue overnight and through 9 a.m. Tuesday, with mostly rain falling between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

"Plan on slippery to hazardous road conditions including during the Monday and Tuesday morning commutes," the NWS said.

Webcams across northern Illinois show icy conditions as a wintry mix, including freezing drizzle and rain, moves across the area. These conditions are now spreading into northwestern Indiana. If hitting the roads, watch out for slick spots especially on bridges and overpasses. https://t.co/bN7LEY53NF — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 22, 2024

Winter weather advisories across the area

The entire Chicago area at times Monday and Tuesday will be under winter weather advisories, with freezing drizzle and some ice accumulation expected.

According to the NWS, McHenry and Lake counties were until a winter weather advisory through 12 p.m. Monday. Those counties at midnight will go back under a winter weather advisory, which will last through through 12 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the NWS, those parts could see up to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation, along with an inch or more of snow accumulation.

Monday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's office urged drivers to use caution as some roadways were icy.

"With falling rain and below freezing temperatures, many roads are slick," the sheriff tweeted. "Please take your time during your morning commute.

Some roadways this morning are icy! With the rain falling and below freezing temperatures, many roads are slick. Please take your time during your morning commute. — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) January 22, 2024

Kankakee and Grundy counties were also under a winter weather advisory Monday morning. That advisory is expected to last until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Another period of a wintry mix will arrive tonight and last through Tuesday morning. Untreated roads will become hazardous! And, ice accumulations are expected especially in the orange and red shaded areas. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/b2iNCtmAAh — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 22, 2024

"A wintry mix with a glaze of ice expected this morning, and a prolonged period of freezing rain with hazardous travel

conditions through the overnight hours expected," the NWS said in an alert. "Total ice accumulations of one quarter to four tenths of an inch are expected, with the majority expected tonight into Tuesday morning."

In those parts, anywhere between one-to-two-tenths of an inch of ice are possible, with higher accumulations expected south of Interstate 88 and in parts of northern Indiana.

Kane, Kendall, DuPage, Cook, Will, and LaSalle counties will go under the advisory at 9 p.m. Monday.

A press release from the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation advised Chicago residents that salt spreaders had been deployed.

"DSS manages more than 9,400 lane miles of roadway with a fleet of salt spreaders that are fully prepared to respond to winter weather conditions when needed and salt piles located throughout the city," the release said.

Warmer temperatures

Temperatures will hit the 30s for the first time in over a week, Roman said, with temperatures warming as the week goes on. Waves of rain will continue in the forecast through the middle of the week, Roman said.