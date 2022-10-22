Chicago Forecast: A Taste of Summer With Sunny Skies And Highs in Mid 70s

The conditions outside will feel like summer's encore performance of the year for much of this weekend, as sunny skies and warm temperatures return after a seasonally early cooldown within the past couple of weeks.

Saturday's temperatures mark a continuation of the changes seen Friday across the Chicago area, with warm air and clear skies sticking around after a relatively chilly start on Friday morning.

On Saturday morning, temperatures start off in the low-to-mid 50s and are expected to rise into the afternoon, with temperatures in the city peaking in the mid 70s. Some far south and southwest suburbs could see temperatures touch 80 degrees, however.

Temperatures are expected to cross into the 70s within the 12 p.m. hour before starting to drop slightly in the late afternoon, with southwest winds expected at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Some cloud cover is anticipated to move into the Chicago area by the late afternoon and into the early evening, though no precipitation is expected on Saturday.

The summer-like air will stick around for just a bit longer, with low temperatures overnight expected to stick in the low 60s. Sunday's forecasted high is also in the mid 70s, although some precipitation is expected to move into the area by the late evening and into the overnight hours.

Monday is anticipated to start out warm as well, albeit with showers throughout the morning that will lead into a cooldown throughout to day, with lows dropping back into the low 40s by the late evening hours.

From there, forecast models suggest highs in the upper 50s with showers persisting on both Tuesday and Wednesday. From there, high temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s for the rest of the week alongside partly-to-mostly cloudy skies.