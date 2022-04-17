Chicago Easter Forecast: Sunny and Cool Early, With Chance of Late Rain or Snow

Easter Sunday will start out on the cold side, and temperatures will be far below normal for the holiday, with a chance of late rain or even snow lingering in the forecast as well.

Temperatures will start out in the 20s and 30s across the area Sunday morning, and while partly-to-mostly sunny conditions are expected into the early afternoon, high temperatures won’t really feel like spring, reaching into the low-to-mid 40s across the area.

As the afternoon moves along, clouds will slowly start to build into the region, and by late evening the possibility of precipitation will begin to rise.

That precipitation could start out as just rain, or even a mix of rain and snow, but by early Monday morning snow is possible in parts of northern Illinois, especially north of Interstate 88.

According to the National Weather Service, snow could fall heavily at times and cause poor visibility overnight. Slush could occur on some roads, especially in rural areas, and snow could continue to mix with light drizzle even into the Monday morning commute.

Accumulations of up to an inch of snow are possible near or north of Interstate 88, according to the National Weather Service, but areas south of that could still see trace amounts of snow before the system moves out of the area.

Scattered showers could still linger in the area before exiting, with highs once again in the low-to-mid 40s.

After several days of below-average temperatures, a warming trend is expected to take hold for the remainder of the work week. Highs will reach back into the 50s by Tuesday and into the 60s by Thursday, with temperatures potentially reaching up into the mid-to-upper 70s next weekend.