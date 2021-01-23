Chicago Could Double Its Seasonal Snowfall Total In Coming Days

While weather forecasts can still change, it’s becoming increasingly likely that the Chicago-area is going to be hit with a significant snowfall on Monday and Tuesday, potentially doubling the amount of snow that the area has seen so far this season.

According to the latest forecast models, Chicago could be right at the epicenter of the snowfall, with anywhere from six to nine inches falling in the area over a 24-hour period, with even more possible if winds off of Lake Michigan add lake enhancement to the weather system as it moves into the region.

Before that system arrives, the Chicago area will have to contend with overnight snow Saturday and into Sunday. According to current forecast models, 1-to-2 inches of snow could fall by the time the system moves out of the area Sunday morning, with some freezing drizzle potentially helping to create hazardous travel conditions during the day on Sunday.

After that system moves out, the main event looms beginning Monday afternoon. According to current forecast models, the snow will sweep across the area throughout the afternoon and evening hours Monday, then will continue to fall overnight and well into the day Tuesday.

Current forecasts indicate that wind off of Lake Michigan could add some lake enhancement to the weather system, potentially causing even heavier snowfall in the city and lakeside suburbs.

The projected path of the storm is subject to change, but at this time it would put Chicago right at the center of the action, with 6-to-9 inches, or more, of snow possible in the city before the systems moves out of the region late Tuesday.

If that forecast holds, it could potentially double the region’s snowfall so far this winter. As of Saturday, O’Hare International Airport has received 8.6 inches of snow so far this winter, just under half of the 17.5 inches of snow that it has usually received by this point.

With Sunday’s snowfall, as well as the snow coming later in the week, the region could vault up to an average amount of snow by the time the system moves out.

Areas north and south of the city could see less snow, with 3-to-6 inches of snow possible in some locations.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 app and NBC 5 Chicago for all the latest forecast models.