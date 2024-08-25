The Chicago area could see record heat in coming days as a high-pressure system parks itself over the Midwest for several days.

According to the National Weather Service, a heat advisory will be in effect on Monday in the Chicago area, with an excessive heat watch on the books for Tuesday.

According to forecast models, heat indices could exceed 100 degrees on both days, with high temperatures soaring into the mid-to-upper 90s.

While things will cool off very slightly on Wednesday, it will be a slow descent down the temperature ladder, with highs remaining in the upper-80s for several days.

As for weather records, Monday and Tuesday would both seem to be the dates where marks could fall. According to the National Weather Service, the record high temperature for both Monday and Tuesday in the city of Chicago is 97 degrees, with those marks both being set during the summer of 1973.

Another record that could fall would be the record for warmest low temperature. That mark stands at 77 degrees for Monday, which was also set in 1973. Tuesday’s record is 78 degrees, set back in 2020.