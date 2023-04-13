Chicago Breaks 82-Year-Old Record With Balmy Temperatures Thursday

The city of Chicago saw its first 80-degree temperature of the year on Wednesday, but things are even warmer on Thursday, smashing a record that had stood for more than 80 years.

According to the National Weather Service, the mercury officially hit 83 degrees at O’Hare International Airport on Thursday, setting a new daily record for the city.

That record of 82 degrees had last been set, coincidentally, 82 years ago in 1941. That reading had tied a record established in 1887, according to NWS officials.

Over the last 25 years, Chicago typically has seen its first 80-degree day of the year around April 16, but this year they hit that mark four days early, with the mercury exceeding that level on Wednesday.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The warm temperatures are expected to stick around through at least Saturday, but a cold front could bring strong-to-severe thunderstorms to the area in the evening, with cooler readings expected Sunday and into Monday.