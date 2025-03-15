Wild wind gusts hammer Chicago area amid severe weather outbreak

Wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour hammered the Chicago area late Friday and into Saturday morning amid an outbreak of severe weather.

According to reports submitted to the National Weather Service, the strongest gust hit the community of Ancona in Livingston County, hitting a recorded 72 miles per hour according to trained weather spotters.

Wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour were recorded across the area, with a series of severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings reported as storms hammered the region.

Here is a rundown of some of the strongest gusts recorded in the region:

Boone County:

Timberlane – 63 mph

DeKalb County:

Hinckley – 67 mph

Leland – 65 mph

DuPage County:

DuPage Airport – 61 mph

West Chicago – 58 mph

Kane County:

Sugar Grove – 63 mph

Lake County (Illinois):

Antioch – 59 mph

LaSalle County:

Dayton – 64 mph

Peru – 67 mph

Troy Grove – 58 mph

Lee County:

Byron – 59 mph

Compton – 65 mph

Oregon – 60 mph

Livingston County:

Ancona – 72 mph

Ogle County:

Byron – 59 mph

Winnebago County:

Rockford Airport – 62 mph

Winnebago – 62 mph

Lake County (Indiana):

Cedar Lake - 59 mph