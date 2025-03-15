Wild wind gusts hammer Chicago area amid severe weather outbreak

Wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour hammered the Chicago area late Friday and into Saturday morning amid an outbreak of severe weather.
According to reports submitted to the National Weather Service, the strongest gust hit the community of Ancona in Livingston County, hitting a recorded 72 miles per hour according to trained weather spotters.
Wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour were recorded across the area, with a series of severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings reported as storms hammered the region.
Here is a rundown of some of the strongest gusts recorded in the region:
Boone County:
Timberlane – 63 mph
DeKalb County:
Hinckley – 67 mph
Leland – 65 mph
DuPage County:
DuPage Airport – 61 mph
West Chicago – 58 mph
Kane County:
Sugar Grove – 63 mph
Lake County (Illinois):
Antioch – 59 mph
LaSalle County:
Dayton – 64 mph
Peru – 67 mph
Troy Grove – 58 mph
Lee County:
Byron – 59 mph
Compton – 65 mph
Oregon – 60 mph
Livingston County:
Ancona – 72 mph
Ogle County:
Byron – 59 mph
Winnebago County:
Rockford Airport – 62 mph
Winnebago – 62 mph
Lake County (Indiana):
Cedar Lake - 59 mph