Chicago Area Wakes Up to Rain, With Threat of Severe Storms Looming

The Chicago area woke up to rain Thursday, with the potential for severe weather on the way.

Rain and scattered thunderstorms moved into northern Illinois Wednesday evening, with some continuing overnight. Thursday looks to be mostly cloudy, windy, warmer and more humid with continued periods of showers and storms. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

There will be dry hours in between rounds of storms, NBC Storm Team 5 forecasts indicate, but any storms may produce heavy rain where and when they do occur.

The evening hours bring the possibility of strong to severe storms, with damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain. Isolated tornadoes will be possible as well. Areas south of I-88 or I-80 have a higher risk for severe weather. Monitor the forecast for updates.

Those storms with heavy rain will likely move south of the area after about 1 or 2 a.m., but some showers may linger overnight. Rainfall totals may be between at least 1 to 3 inches, potentially even higher.

Friday starts mostly cloudy in the morning, with showers south and in northwest Indiana. Clouds break for partial sun in the afternoon with mild conditions, highs in the low to mid 70s inland but cooler in the 60s along the lakefront. Temperatures will start falling late in the afternoon as the wind shifts off the lake.

Saturday looks to be partly sunny and cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s inland, but again cooler in the 50s by the lake. Showers and storms are possible late in the day.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, windy and cool with periods of rain as well, and some embedded thunder possible to end the weekend.