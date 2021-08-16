Chicago Area to See Warmer, More Humid Conditions in Coming Days

The Chicago area has enjoyed three consecutive days of pleasant temperatures and low humidity, but things are about to chance thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

Those remnants will begin to impact the area Tuesday, pulling up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and raising humidity levels that have been much lower in recent days. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s, and combining those temps with the higher humidity will lead to the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Areas far to the south of Chicago, including Kankakee County, and parts of northwest Indiana will see the brunt of that impact on Tuesday, with the Storm Prediction Center saying that storms are possible in both areas.

On Wednesday, humid conditions will persist, as will slightly warmer-than-average temperatures. The chance of showers and storms will be more widespread, with the SPC saying that all of Illinois and Indiana could potentially see thunderstorms developing.

It is unlikely that severe weather will occur on Tuesday or Wednesday, but that chance could return to the forecast later this week, as temperatures are expected to push closer to 90 as humidity levels remain elevated.

Both Thursday and Friday will see that chance for strong thunderstorms, with relief potentially coming over the weekend, according to extended forecast models.