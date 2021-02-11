Chicago Area to See Snow Again Thursday as Dangerous Cold Snap Continues

The Chicago area is set to see snow again Thursday as the dangerously cold temperatures continue across the region.

Thursday morning began breezy and bitter cold with more sunshine inland but mostly cloudy in counties closer to the lake and in northwest Indiana, with flurries and light lake effect snow showers at times. Highs will be in the teens in the metro area but in the low 20s far south and in northwest Indiana.

Skies will turn overcast later in the day with some light snow developing late afternoon or evening. Thursday night stays overcast with that light snow tapering to flurries by dawn, leaving between 1 and 2 inches of accumulation north and by the lake, but just a dusting south of I-80.

Overnight lows will be near zero well inland, with most areas in the single digits but reaching 10 to 15 degrees in northwest Indiana. Winds of 5 to 15 mph mean wind chills will continue to be below zero overnight.

Friday looks to be more of the same, starting mostly cloudy, breezy and quite cold once again, with some light lake effect snow showers in northwest Indiana.

Skies become overcast with light snow developing late afternoon or evening across the area. Highs will be in the single digits well inland, but in the teens in most areas, with wind chill readings again below zero, particularly inland.

Saturday brings bitter cold conditions again and yet another chance for snow. Overcast and breezy, the day will see periods of light to moderate snow throughout, ending in the evening. Initial projections of accumulation stand between 2 and 4 inches, though forecasts may change as the system evolves.

Highs on Saturday will be between 10 and 5 degrees, but wind chills again remain below zero.

Sunday starts partly sunny, breezy and bitter cold again for Valentine's Day, with lake effect snow once again in the Michiana snow belts. Highs look to be between 5 and 10 degrees but wind chills will stay below zero to end the weekend.

The work week begins partly sunny to mostly cloudy on Monday morning but those dangerously cold temperatures aren't going anywhere. Highs will be between 10 and 15 degrees but wind chill readings below zero again. A few lake effect snow showers will be possible Monday, with skies turning overcast and the potential for steadier snow possible by evening.

NBC Storm Team 5 forecasts indicate a possible winter storm could be on the way Tuesday, though timing and track is still yet to be determined. Be sure to check back for the latest forecast and updates.