Chicago Area to See More Showers, Storms Possible With Heavy Rain

The Chicago area is set to see more showers with storms possible on Thursday, potentially bringing heavy rain and damaging winds to the region once again.

Thursday began mainly overcast, breezy, warm and humid with periods of light to moderate rain showers with a few embedded storms.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible, mainly in southern counties, bringing damaging winds and heavy rain.

Highs Thursday will range from the mid 70s in far northwest counties to the upper 70s and low 80s in central parts of the area, while temperatures could reach the low to mid 80s in northwest Indiana.

Thursday night will be cloudy, mild and muggy with scattered showers and isolated storms on occasion as temperature lows drop into the low 60s across the area.

Friday looks to be mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler but still humid with scattered showers and isolated storms at times favoring the southern half of the metro area. Highs Friday will reach the upper 60s along the lakefront and the low to mid 70s inland.

Mostly sunny, breezy, mild and less humid conditions are on tap for Saturday, with highs between 75 and 80 degrees inland, but in the cooler low 70s lakefront.

Sunday looks to be mostly sunny, breezy and warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s inland but cool by the lake.

The work week starts mostly sunny and warm Monday with highs in the mid 80s but cooler by the lake.

Similar conditions are in store for Tuesday, mostly sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the mid 80s.