Chicago-Area Temps Could Climb Into 70s This Week As Storms Approach

The Chicago area could see some of its warmest temperatures so far this year, accompanied by potential isolated thunderstorms over the next couple days.

Temperatures began to climb on Monday with potential highs in the mid-50s far north, mid-60s south and 50s along Lake Michigan. Partly sunny skies are expected to become mostly cloudy throughout the day with showers developing Monday afternoon and a few isolated storms in the evening.

Showers and storms could bring some hail Monday night before ending by dawn.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy, windy, warmer and more humid. It could be the warmest day of the year so far as portions of the Chicago area climb well into the 70s in advance of a cold front.

Scattered showers and storms are possible late Tuesday afternoon or evening. A few of the storms may become strong to severe.

Wednesday likely will be partly sunny, breezy and not as warm but still well above average with highs in the 60s. A few showers and storms will be possible in the late afternoon or evening.

Once the storms clear the area, drier, but much cooler conditions are expected to return for the rest of the week.