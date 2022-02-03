Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals: More Than a Foot of Snow Reported in Numerous Communities

As a powerful winter storm finally makes its way out of Illinois and northwest Indiana, some communities are reporting snowfall totals of more than a foot from the storm.

According to the National Weather Service, numerous locations in Cook County received more than a foot of snow during the storm, including Lansing, which reported 12.5 inches of snow by Thursday morning. Midway Airport in Chicago reported 11 inches of snow, which matched the total reported in suburban Homewood.

Will County was especially hard-hit by the snow, with Mokena racking up one of the highest snowfall totals of the storm with 14.3 inches of accumulation. Monee also reported more than a foot of snow, and New Lenox nearly topped that mark.

Northwest Indiana had some eye-popping totals too, with Chesterton receiving 14 inches and Valparaiso reporting 13.5 inches of snow.

For a full list of snowfall totals, you can visit the following map, or read on below for the top snowfall accumulations in the Chicago area.

Cook County:

Bridgeview – 11 inches

Chicago (Midway Airport) – 11 inches

Chicago Ridge – 10 inches

Hickory Hills – 10 inches

Homewood – 11 inches

Lansing – 12.5 inches

Midlothian – 10.8 inches

Oak Forest – 11 inches

Tinley Park – 10.5 inches

DeKalb County:

Cortland – 2.3 inches

De Kalb – 2.3 inches

Hinckley – 5.5 inches

Malta – 2.6 inches

Sycamore – 2.5 inches

DuPage County:

Bolingbrook – 7.8 inches

Burr Ridge – 10 inches

Clarendon Hills – 8.3 inches

Darien – 8.3 inches

Westmont – 9 inches

Grundy County:

Braceville – 10.5 inches

Carbon Hill – 10.9 inches

Coal City – 10.5 inches

Minooka – 12.6 inches

Morris – 11 inches

Though the area expected a harder hit, some light lake-effect snow swept through Chicago’s northern suburbs overnight into Thursday morning. NBC 5’s Sandra Torres reports.

Kane County:

Aurora – 5.7 inches

Batavia – 5 inches

Geneva – 6.3 inches

St. Charles – 4 inches

Kankakee County:

Bourbonnais – 10.5 inches

Bradley – 11 inches

Grant Park – 10.5 inches

Herscher – 11 inches

Kankakee – 13 inches

Manteno – 10 inches

In Kankakee, residents had to look really hard to find any open businesses. At Johnny’s Pizza, one of the few open restaurants in the area, the owner said phones were ringing off the hook. NBC 5's Chris Coffey reports.

Kendall County:

Boulder Hill – 6.1 inches

Millbrook – 7.3 inches

Plainfield – 8 inches

LaSalle County:

La Salle – 6.5 inches

Marseilles – 8 inches

Ottawa – 7 inches

Peru – 8 inches

Streator – 9.5 inches

Lake County:

Bannockburn – 3.1 inches

Buffalo Grove – 3 inches

Deerfield – 3.8 inches

Forest Lake – 2.5 inches

Highwood – 4 inches

Parts of northwest Indiana that were hit by heavy snow on Wednesday will face a new threat Thursday: blowing and drifting snow. NBC 5’s Vi Nguyen has more on clean-up efforts.

McHenry County:

Algonquin – 2 inches

Bull Valley – 1.1 inches

Cary – 1.9 inches

Huntley – 1.6 inches

Trout Valley – 1.9 inches

Will County:

Braidwood – 11 inches

Channahon – 10.7 inches

Crest Hill – 11 inches

Elwood – 11 inches

Frankfort – 11.5 inches

Homer Glen – 10.4 inches

Joliet – 10.8 inches

Lockport – 11.5 inches

Manhattan – 10.8 inches

Mokena – 14.3 inches

Monee – 12.4 inches

New Lenox – 11.6 inches

Peotone – 10.7 inches

Plainfield – 10.4 inches

Romeoville (NWS Office) – 10 inches

Steger – 10 inches

Wilmington – 10 inches

Indiana:

Jasper County:

Demotte – 9.7 inches

Rensselaer – 10 inches

Roselawn – 7 inches

Lake County:

Cedar Lake – 12.5 inches

Crown Point – 12.9 inches

Dyer – 11.2 inches

Gary – 11.8 inches

Lowell – 11 inches

St. John – 13 inches

Newton County:

Kentland – 7 inches

Morocco – 11 inches

Mount Ayr – 7.4 inches

Porter County:

Chesterton – 14 inches

Porter – 11.1 inches

South Haven – 13.5 inches

Valparaiso – 13.5 inches