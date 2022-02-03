Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals: More Than a Foot of Snow Reported in Numerous Communities

As a powerful winter storm finally makes its way out of Illinois and northwest Indiana, some communities are reporting snowfall totals of more than a foot from the storm.
According to the National Weather Service, numerous locations in Cook County received more than a foot of snow during the storm, including Lansing, which reported 12.5 inches of snow by Thursday morning. Midway Airport in Chicago reported 11 inches of snow, which matched the total reported in suburban Homewood.
Will County was especially hard-hit by the snow, with Mokena racking up one of the highest snowfall totals of the storm with 14.3 inches of accumulation. Monee also reported more than a foot of snow, and New Lenox nearly topped that mark.
Northwest Indiana had some eye-popping totals too, with Chesterton receiving 14 inches and Valparaiso reporting 13.5 inches of snow.
For a full list of snowfall totals, you can visit the following map, or read on below for the top snowfall accumulations in the Chicago area.
Cook County:
Bridgeview – 11 inches
Chicago (Midway Airport) – 11 inches
Chicago Ridge – 10 inches
Hickory Hills – 10 inches
Homewood – 11 inches
Lansing – 12.5 inches
Midlothian – 10.8 inches
Oak Forest – 11 inches
Tinley Park – 10.5 inches
DeKalb County:
Cortland – 2.3 inches
De Kalb – 2.3 inches
Hinckley – 5.5 inches
Malta – 2.6 inches
Sycamore – 2.5 inches
DuPage County:
Bolingbrook – 7.8 inches
Burr Ridge – 10 inches
Clarendon Hills – 8.3 inches
Darien – 8.3 inches
Westmont – 9 inches
Grundy County:
Braceville – 10.5 inches
Carbon Hill – 10.9 inches
Coal City – 10.5 inches
Minooka – 12.6 inches
Morris – 11 inches
Kane County:
Aurora – 5.7 inches
Batavia – 5 inches
Geneva – 6.3 inches
St. Charles – 4 inches
Kankakee County:
Bourbonnais – 10.5 inches
Bradley – 11 inches
Grant Park – 10.5 inches
Herscher – 11 inches
Kankakee – 13 inches
Manteno – 10 inches
Kendall County:
Boulder Hill – 6.1 inches
Millbrook – 7.3 inches
Plainfield – 8 inches
LaSalle County:
La Salle – 6.5 inches
Marseilles – 8 inches
Ottawa – 7 inches
Peru – 8 inches
Streator – 9.5 inches
Lake County:
Bannockburn – 3.1 inches
Buffalo Grove – 3 inches
Deerfield – 3.8 inches
Forest Lake – 2.5 inches
Highwood – 4 inches
McHenry County:
Algonquin – 2 inches
Bull Valley – 1.1 inches
Cary – 1.9 inches
Huntley – 1.6 inches
Trout Valley – 1.9 inches
Will County:
Braidwood – 11 inches
Channahon – 10.7 inches
Crest Hill – 11 inches
Elwood – 11 inches
Frankfort – 11.5 inches
Homer Glen – 10.4 inches
Joliet – 10.8 inches
Lockport – 11.5 inches
Manhattan – 10.8 inches
Mokena – 14.3 inches
Monee – 12.4 inches
New Lenox – 11.6 inches
Peotone – 10.7 inches
Plainfield – 10.4 inches
Romeoville (NWS Office) – 10 inches
Steger – 10 inches
Wilmington – 10 inches
Indiana:
Jasper County:
Demotte – 9.7 inches
Rensselaer – 10 inches
Roselawn – 7 inches
Lake County:
Cedar Lake – 12.5 inches
Crown Point – 12.9 inches
Dyer – 11.2 inches
Gary – 11.8 inches
Lowell – 11 inches
St. John – 13 inches
Newton County:
Kentland – 7 inches
Morocco – 11 inches
Mount Ayr – 7.4 inches
Porter County:
Chesterton – 14 inches
Porter – 11.1 inches
South Haven – 13.5 inches
Valparaiso – 13.5 inches