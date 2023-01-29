Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend

The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region.
Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend.
Several other locations, including Lake Villa and Hebron, also reported receiving more than seven inches of snow during this weekend’s storm system.
Most areas have seen their last snowflakes of the weekend, but parts of Cook and Lake counties could potentially see a bit of lake-effect snow Sunday morning, according to forecast models.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from across the area.
Cook County
Burbank – 1.2 inches
Chicago (Midway International Airport) – 0.8 inches
Chicago (O’Hare International Airport) – 2.3 inches
Chicago (West Ridge) – 2.2 inches
Harwood Heights – 2.1 inches
Hoffman Estates – 3.5 inches
Medinah – 2.6 inches
Mount Prospect – 3.2 inches
Schaumburg – 3.2 inches
DeKalb County
Dekalb – 3 inches
Genoa – 7.2 inches
DuPage County
Glen Ellyn – 3 inches
Villa Park – 1.7 inches
Wheaton – 1.2 inches
Winfield – 1.3 inches
Kane County
Aurora – 1 inch
Batavia – 2.8 inches
Campton Hills – 2.7 inches
Elgin – 4.4 inches
Geneva – 1.6 inches
Kaneville – 2.6 inches
Sleepy Hollow – 4.5 inches
Lake County
Buffalo Grove – 5.2 inches
Fox Lake Hills – 6.5 inches
Highwood – 5.2 inches
Lake Villa – 7 inches
Long Lake – 7 inches
Mundelein – 5.2 inches
McHenry County
Algonquin – 5 inches
Bull Valley – 6.8 inches
Harvard – 7.1 inches
Hebron – 7.3 inches
Lake in the Hills – 3.8 inches
Lakewood – 4.9 inches
Marengo – 5.3 inches
Spring Grove – 6 inches
Trout Valley – 5.5 inches
Woodstock – 8.3 inches
Will County
New Lenox – 1 inch
Winnebago County
Loves Park – 7 inches
Rockford Airport – 5.1 inches
Rockford – 6.5 inches
Winnebago – 6.4 inches