Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend

The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region.

Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend.

Several other locations, including Lake Villa and Hebron, also reported receiving more than seven inches of snow during this weekend’s storm system.

Most areas have seen their last snowflakes of the weekend, but parts of Cook and Lake counties could potentially see a bit of lake-effect snow Sunday morning, according to forecast models.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from across the area.

Cook County

Burbank – 1.2 inches

Chicago (Midway International Airport) – 0.8 inches

Chicago (O’Hare International Airport) – 2.3 inches

Chicago (West Ridge) – 2.2 inches

Harwood Heights – 2.1 inches

Hoffman Estates – 3.5 inches

Medinah – 2.6 inches

Mount Prospect – 3.2 inches

Schaumburg – 3.2 inches

DeKalb County

Dekalb – 3 inches

Genoa – 7.2 inches

DuPage County

Glen Ellyn – 3 inches

Villa Park – 1.7 inches

Wheaton – 1.2 inches

Winfield – 1.3 inches

Kane County

Aurora – 1 inch

Batavia – 2.8 inches

Campton Hills – 2.7 inches

Elgin – 4.4 inches

Geneva – 1.6 inches

Kaneville – 2.6 inches

Sleepy Hollow – 4.5 inches

Lake County

Buffalo Grove – 5.2 inches

Fox Lake Hills – 6.5 inches

Highwood – 5.2 inches

Lake Villa – 7 inches

Long Lake – 7 inches

Mundelein – 5.2 inches

McHenry County

Algonquin – 5 inches

Bull Valley – 6.8 inches

Harvard – 7.1 inches

Hebron – 7.3 inches

Lake in the Hills – 3.8 inches

Lakewood – 4.9 inches

Marengo – 5.3 inches

Spring Grove – 6 inches

Trout Valley – 5.5 inches

Woodstock – 8.3 inches

Will County

New Lenox – 1 inch

Winnebago County

Loves Park – 7 inches

Rockford Airport – 5.1 inches

Rockford – 6.5 inches

Winnebago – 6.4 inches