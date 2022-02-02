Chicago-Area Snow Totals: Midlothian, Joliet Among Places Hardest Hit by Winter Storm

As snow continues to fall across the Chicago area, some communities have seen nearly a foot of snow, with more expected in the coming hours.

While areas in the far southern suburbs were forecasted to be among the hardest-hit by the winter storm, communities in Cook and Will counties are seeing plenty of accumulations on Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the clubhouse leader for snowfall in Illinois has been Braidwood, which reported 11 inches of snow on the ground as of 2:45 p.m.

In Indiana, Cedar Lake has seen 12.5 inches of snow, the highest accumulation in the area, according to a trained weather spotter.

Both Dyer and Morocco have received 11 inches, but those figures were shared in the early afternoon and will likely trend upwards as the day moves along.

In Cook County, Midlothian has reported 10.8 inches of snow during the storm, with 10.5 inches falling in both Tinley Park and Oak Lawn, according to officials. Lynwood has received 10 inches.

At Chicago's Midway Airport, 9.5 inches were reported as of noon, with O'Hare reporting five inches of snow.

Elsewhere, Coal City has reported 10.5 inches of snow, while Kankakee has seen nine inches fall as of 3 p.m.

Here are the biggest snowfall totals so far in each of the counties in the NBC 5 viewing area:

Cook County :

Chicago (Lake View) - 8.2 inches

Chicago (Midway Airport) - 11 inches

Chicago (O'Hare Airport) - 5.6 inches

Homewood - 10.7 inches

Lemont - 9 inches

Lynwood - 10 inches

Midlothian - 10.8 inches

Oak Lawn - 11 inches

Oak Park - 9 inches

Tinley Park - 10.5 inches

DeKalb County:

Hinckley - 5.5 inches

DuPage County:

Downers Grove - 8.8 inches

Naperville - 7.8 inches

Westmont - 9 inches

Willowbrook - 7 inches

Grundy County:

Carbon Hill - 9.8 inches

Coal City - 10.5 inches

East Brooklyn - 10.1 inches

Gardner - 11.3 inches

Morris - 8.5 inches

Kane County:

Batavia - 5 inches

St. Charles - 4 inches

Kankakee County:

Bradley - 9.5 inches

Kankakee - 9 inches

Limestone - 9.2 inches

Kendall County:

Millbrook - 7.3 inches

Oswego - 9.5 inches

Shorewood - 6 inches

LaSalle County:

Marseilles - 8 inches

Streator - 9 inches

Utica - 6.3 inches

Will County:

Bolingbrook - 7.8 inches

Braidwood - 11 inches

Crest Hill - 11 inches

Homer Glen - 9.3 inches

Joliet - 10.8 inches

Mokena - 9.2 inches

New Lenox - 9.5 inches

Peotone - 9.3 inches

Romeoville (NWS Office) - 10 inches

Steger - 10 inches

Indiana

Jasper County:

Remington - 8 inches

Rensselaer - 8 inches

Lake County:

Cedar Lake - 12. 5 inches

Dyer - 11 inches

Schererville - 7 inches

Newton County:

Kentland - 7 inches

Morocco - 11 inches

Porter County:

Chesterton - 10 inches

Valparaiso - 10.4 inches