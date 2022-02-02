Chicago-Area Snow Totals: Midlothian, Joliet Among Places Hardest Hit by Winter Storm

As snow continues to fall across the Chicago area, some communities have seen nearly a foot of snow, with more expected in the coming hours.
Use the map below to track how much snow fell in your area.
While areas in the far southern suburbs were forecasted to be among the hardest-hit by the winter storm, communities in Cook and Will counties are seeing plenty of accumulations on Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service, the clubhouse leader for snowfall in Illinois has been Braidwood, which reported 11 inches of snow on the ground as of 2:45 p.m.
In Indiana, Cedar Lake has seen 12.5 inches of snow, the highest accumulation in the area, according to a trained weather spotter.
Both Dyer and Morocco have received 11 inches, but those figures were shared in the early afternoon and will likely trend upwards as the day moves along.
In Cook County, Midlothian has reported 10.8 inches of snow during the storm, with 10.5 inches falling in both Tinley Park and Oak Lawn, according to officials. Lynwood has received 10 inches.
At Chicago's Midway Airport, 9.5 inches were reported as of noon, with O'Hare reporting five inches of snow.
Elsewhere, Coal City has reported 10.5 inches of snow, while Kankakee has seen nine inches fall as of 3 p.m.
Here are the biggest snowfall totals so far in each of the counties in the NBC 5 viewing area:
Cook County :
Chicago (Lake View) - 8.2 inches
Chicago (Midway Airport) - 11 inches
Chicago (O'Hare Airport) - 5.6 inches
Homewood - 10.7 inches
Lemont - 9 inches
Lynwood - 10 inches
Midlothian - 10.8 inches
Oak Lawn - 11 inches
Oak Park - 9 inches
Tinley Park - 10.5 inches
DeKalb County:
Hinckley - 5.5 inches
DuPage County:
Downers Grove - 8.8 inches
Naperville - 7.8 inches
Westmont - 9 inches
Willowbrook - 7 inches
Grundy County:
Carbon Hill - 9.8 inches
Coal City - 10.5 inches
East Brooklyn - 10.1 inches
Gardner - 11.3 inches
Morris - 8.5 inches
Kane County:
Batavia - 5 inches
St. Charles - 4 inches
Kankakee County:
Bradley - 9.5 inches
Kankakee - 9 inches
Limestone - 9.2 inches
Kendall County:
Millbrook - 7.3 inches
Oswego - 9.5 inches
Shorewood - 6 inches
LaSalle County:
Marseilles - 8 inches
Streator - 9 inches
Utica - 6.3 inches
Will County:
Bolingbrook - 7.8 inches
Braidwood - 11 inches
Crest Hill - 11 inches
Homer Glen - 9.3 inches
Joliet - 10.8 inches
Mokena - 9.2 inches
New Lenox - 9.5 inches
Peotone - 9.3 inches
Romeoville (NWS Office) - 10 inches
Steger - 10 inches
Jasper County:
Remington - 8 inches
Rensselaer - 8 inches
Lake County:
Cedar Lake - 12. 5 inches
Dyer - 11 inches
Schererville - 7 inches
Newton County:
Kentland - 7 inches
Morocco - 11 inches
Porter County:
Chesterton - 10 inches
Valparaiso - 10.4 inches