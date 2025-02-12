Chicago-area snow chances continue for remainder of week

Even as snow continues to fall across parts of the Chicago area, more accumulations are possible in coming days.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, multiple disturbances in coming days could lead to more snowfall, especially on Friday and into Saturday.

Before that arrives, a low-pressure system will continue to churn to the south of the area, dragging with it snow and some mixed precipitation that could impact the region during the afternoon and evening commutes.

That snow will likely be focused on areas north of Interstate 80, with heavier snowfall occurring in areas closer to the city, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Some mixed precipitation could fall in southern portions of the NBC 5 viewing area, leading to hazardous travel conditions in the region.

Snow is expected to begin tapering off late in the evening, with some scattered flurries remaining in the area overnight.

Thursday should be mostly dry across the area, but Friday will see snow return to the forecast, especially in areas north of Interstate 80. Accumulations aren’t expected to be significant, but that could change on Saturday when another system arrives.

Chicago officials are preparing for what could be the season's biggest snowfall on Wednesday, NBC Chicago's Christian Farr reports.

That system could start out as just snow in the northern suburbs and mixed precipitation to the south of Interstate 80, but as the afternoon wears on and temperatures drop, the system could switch to all snow, with several inches of accumulation possible before the system moves out Sunday morning.

Once that system moves out, significantly colder air will move into the area, with low temperatures plummeting below zero on Sunday and Monday nights, according to forecast models. High temperatures will only reach into the teens to start the new week, with highs likely remaining well below average for most of the week, according to extended forecast models.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.