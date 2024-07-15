Chicago-area residents asked to delay showers, use less water ahead of severe thunderstorms

Chicago-area residents are being asked to use less water to help prevent overflowing of storm water management systems across the region, with severe thunderstorms possible this evening.

According to the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, an “Overflow Action Day” has been issued for Monday, with another round of powerful thunderstorms expected to bring heavy rain to the region.

The Chicago area has already seen multiple rounds of thunderstorms in recent days, leaving sewer systems taxed and officials concerned about potential impacts if more rain falls.

According to the alert, residents are being asked to delay taking showers or baths. They are also being asked to flush toilets less frequently, and to avoid high-water-usage appliances like dishwashers and washing machines.

Finally, residents are being asked to forego watering lawns and flowers because of the approaching storms.

🚨☔ #OverflowActionDayAlert

Reduce your use of water before, during and after rainstorms to reduce the amount of water in your municipal sewers:

💧 Delay showers and baths

💧 Flush less frequently

💧 Wait to run the dishwasher or washing machinehttps://t.co/bpESFERxKY pic.twitter.com/AnVwXwiWBb — MWRD (@MWRDGC) July 15, 2024

Overflow action alerts are used by MWRD in an effort to keep excess water from entering sewer systems. If too much water enters those systems, it can lead to flooding, including into the basements of residences and businesses.

Particularly severe flooding can result in the release of untreated or partially treated wastewater into the Chicago River.

Monday’s storms are expected to bring heavy rain, but could also bring damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. In fact, wind speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour could occur in isolated areas thanks to a bow-echo effect that could develop with storms.