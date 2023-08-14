Chicago-area residents asked to delay showers, use less water ahead of severe weather

Residents in the Chicago area are being asked to limit their water usage as severe weather could dump several inches of rain on the region in coming hours.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago has declared an “overflow action alert” Monday ahead of the severe weather.

The alert asked residents to delay taking showers or baths, while also waiting to operate their dishwashers or washing machines.

Residents are also asked not to water their lawns, and to flush toilets in their homes less-frequently in the coming hours.

This comes as a flood watch is issued for Lake, Kane, DuPage and Cook counties, with the National Weather Service reporting that the watch will be in effect through midnight Tuesday morning.

According to NWS officials, flash flooding could occur due to heavy rains, with rainfall rates of up to two inches per hour in some instances.

Other severe weather threats exist as well, including damaging hail and even the possibility of tornadoes.

Overflow action alerts are issued ahead of storms that could cause excess water to enter the region’s sewer systems.

If too much water enters the system at once, it could potentially result in the release of untreated or only partially-treated wastewater into waterways like the Chicago River or even Lake Michigan in some instances, according to officials.