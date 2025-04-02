Chicago-area residents asked to delay showers, use less water ahead of heavy rain

Chicago-area residents are being asked to use less water to help prevent overflowing of storm water management systems ahead of heavy rains this week.

According to the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, an “Overflow Action Day” has been issued Monday, with several chances of rain coming in the next few days.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, showers are expected to move into the Chicago area Tuesday night and become more widespread by Wednesday morning.

The heaviest of the rain could arrive Wednesday morning and stick around into the afternoon, with chances of severe weather both early in the day and then again after the noon hour, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Live Chicago weather radar: Track heavy rain as part of spring storm

According to the alert, residents are being asked to delay taking baths or showers when possible. They are also being asked to flush toilets less frequently, and to avoid high-water-usage appliances like dishwashers and washing machines.

Overflow action alerts are used by MWRD in an effort to keep excess water from entering sewer systems. If too much water enters those systems, it can lead to flooding, including into the basements of residences and businesses.

Particularly severe flooding can result in the release of untreated or partially treated wastewater into the Chicago River.