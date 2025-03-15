Severe thunderstorms knock out power to thousands of Chicago-area residents

A series of powerful severe thunderstorms knocked out electricity to thousands of Chicago-area residents late Friday and into Saturday morning.

According to ComEd, the bulk of those customers were in Winnebago County, where tornado warnings were issued as severe storms howled through the region.

Customers in Kane, McHenry and Cook counties were also impacted by the fast-moving storms, which packed gusty winds and heavy rain as they rolled through the area.

Here are the latest numbers as of 12:45 a.m. Saturday:

Winnebago County – 7,145 customers

Cook County - 4,994 customers

McHenry County - 4,074 customers

Kane County – 3,878 customers

Officials in suburban Rolling Meadows also reported that “multiple transformers” had experienced outages during the storm, leading to even more customers without power.

We will continue updating this story with details as they become available.