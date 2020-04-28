Chicago Area Could See Severe Storms, Possible Isolated Tornadoes Tuesday

The Chicago area could see some severe storms Tuesday, potentially bringing hail and even isolated tornadoes to the region to kick off an active weather week.

Tuesday morning began partly cloudy and damp with haze and areas of dense fog. Skies will turn mostly cloudy for a breezy and milder afternoon - with highs in the 50s along the lakefront, reaching the low to mid 70s inland - as showers and storms develop.

Some of those storms could be strong to severe, the NBC Storm Team 5 forecast indicates, with damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes possible through the evening.

The storms will likely be more severe early before tapering off and ending by midnight, though showers will linger overnight.

Wednesday looks to be mostly cloudy, windy with gusts up to 30 mph and much cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s inland, but in the mid to upper 40s closer to the lakefront. Showers or periods of rain are likely with embedded thunder possible.

A few early morning showers may continue in northwest Indiana into Thursday, which looks to be mostly to partly cloudy across the area. Winds remain and temps will stay cool, with highs reaching the upper 50s to 60 degrees but cooler by the lake.

At the end of an active weather week, the first day of May on Friday will likely be a welcome relief, looking mostly sunny and pleasant with light winds and seasonable temperatures - highs in the mid 60s, cooler along the lakefront.

Saturday's forecast is partly sunny, breezy and warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s, though the chance for showers and storms returns in the afternoon or evening to end the week.