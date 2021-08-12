Chicago Area Could See Severe Storms for Fourth Straight Day

The Chicago area has seen severe weather each of the last three days - and it may not be over yet.

With high temperatures once again rising into the upper-80s and low-90s, the Chicago area could once again see the threat of severe weather, especially in areas south of the city.

Though the risk for isolated storms continues through the day, the threat for severe weather will largely arrive during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, areas just to the south of Chicago in LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois, will be under a “slight” risk of severe weather. Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties are also included in that.

Areas to the north and west of Chicago, including McHenry, Lake and DeKalb counties, are in the lower "marginal" risk category.

Gusty winds could potentially cause power outages. Torrential downpours and hail are also possible.

By the time that weather system moves through the region late Thursday and into Friday, much cooler temperatures will finally be on the horizon. Highs are only expected to reach the upper-70s and lower-80s through most of the region, with lower humidity readings and sunny skies.

Saturday will see more of the same, according to extended forecast models.