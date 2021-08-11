Chicago Area Could See More Severe Weather Thursday, but Relief is in Sight

The Chicago area has seen severe weather each of the last three days, but it appears that the region will have to cope with one more day of hot and humid conditions, as well as the chance of severe thunderstorms, before relief finally arrives to wrap up the work week.

Late Wednesday and into Thursday morning, severe thunderstorms could potentially pop up, with a watch in effect until 2 a.m. in both northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusty winds in excess of 60 miles per hour are possible with storms that develop, and hail is also possible with the storms, according to forecast models.

After a hot and humid start to the day Thursday, with high temperatures once again rising into the upper-80s and low-90s, the Chicago area could once again see the threat of severe weather, especially in areas south of the city.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, areas just to the south of Chicago in Cook County, along with LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois, will be under a “slight” risk of severe weather. Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties are also included in that area.

Areas to the north and west of Chicago, including McHenry, Lake and DeKalb counties, could see severe weather, but the chance is lower in those locations.

Gusty winds could potentially cause power outages. Torrential downpours and hail are also possible, as are occasional tornadoes.

By the time that weather system moves through the region late Thursday and into Friday, much cooler temperatures will finally be on the horizon. Highs are only expected to reach the upper-70s and lower-80s through most of the region, with lower humidity readings and sunny skies.

Saturday will see more of the same, according to extended forecast models.