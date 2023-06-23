Chicago area at ‘marginal' risk of severe weather this weekend

The Chicago area could experience severe weather this weekend, with thunderstorms, intense winds and heavy rainfall possible in the coming days.

The majority of the region, including part of Northwest Indiana, will be at a "marginal" risk of severe weather on Saturday, according to the latest forecast from the Storm Prediction Center. The day will likely begin with sunshine and 90-degree temperatures before the risk for storms increases later on.

Showers and thunderstorms are poised to start in the evening hours and aren't expected to let up for a while. The storms could potentially bring damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour, hail and heavy rainfall, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

The area will possibly see one inch and a quarter of rain, with even more possible in some communities. Scattered showers are poised to continue overnight, with bands of rain set to arrive after midnight.

Another round of showers will likely arrive around noon, and into Sunday, possibly putting a damper on Chicago's Pride Parade.

Because of the cloudy and potentially-rainy conditions, temperatures will drop slightly, with highs in the mid-80s.

After the front passes through, temperatures are expected to drop back into the 70s for the early portion of next week, with a return to dry conditions in the process.