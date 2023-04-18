Chicago Area at ‘Marginal' Risk of Severe Weather in Coming Days

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms could impact the Chicago area in the coming days, with the region at a “marginal” risk of severe weather.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, a portion of the Chicago area will be at that risk as a warm front approaches on Wednesday, and then the entire area will be at a “marginal” risk level when a cold front follows suit on Thursday.

The first round of severe weather could arrive in the early afternoon hours on Wednesday, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. The western and northern suburbs of Chicago, including McHenry and Lake counties as well as DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle and Kendall counties.

The main threats with the storms could be strong wind gusts and large, damaging hail, with some gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour, according to forecast models.

Thunderstorms could also impact other parts of the NBC 5 viewing area during that time.

After that front moves through, some scattered showers could impact the region, but a more widespread threat of severe weather could arrive Thursday afternoon and evening, with the entire Chicago area under a “marginal” risk of severe storms.

Once again, the threats associated with those storms will be large hail and strong wind gusts, with isolated tornadoes even possible as a cold front pushes through the region.

Temperatures will start to cool into Friday, with highs reaching into the low-60s, and things could get even cooler on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the 40s expected in the city and suburbs.

