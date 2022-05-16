Chances of Rain Linger in Chicago's Forecast, With Possibility of Severe Weather Friday

After pleasant conditions to start the work week, Chicago residents can expect some changes to the forecast in coming days, including a threat of severe weather on Friday and much-cooler temperatures over the weekend.

According to the latest forecast models, Tuesday and Wednesday could potentially see a wide temperature disparity between areas close to Lake Michigan and outlying areas.

While temperatures will likely only reach into the 60s in the areas near the lake, most of the Chicago area will likely see highs rising back into the 70s on both Tuesday and Wednesday, according to forecast models.

It is on Wednesday that things will potentially start to change, with rain entering the forecast in the morning hours. Some thunderstorms could potentially be embedded with that system as well, but that is just the beginning of a bit of a weather rollercoaster to finish off the week.

Thursday will likely see partly cloudy skies and much warmer temperatures, with highs reaching into the upper-70s and even the 80s across the area.

By Friday however the possibility exists for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could become severe. It is unclear which areas will be under the biggest threat, but residents are advised to pay attention to evolving forecasts as a cold front approached the region.

That cold front will drop temperatures rather significantly heading into the weekend. It’s still early, but as things stand now highs could potentially tumble into the 50s in the city of Chicago and perhaps the low-60s in other parts of the area, far below the normal highs for this time of year.