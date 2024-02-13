The Chicago area has seen a long run of above-average temperatures and a decided lack of wintry precipitation, but that could all change in the coming days.

In fact, the first round could even occur late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, as the National Weather Service says there is a chance of a “burst of snow” in areas south of Interstate 80 and the Kankakee River.

Those areas, which include southern LaSalle County, Grundy County, southern Kankakee County and parts of northwest Indiana, could see a quick burst of snow overnight that could lead to slick conditions on area roadways.

That snow won’t stick around long, as highs Wednesday are expected to rise into the mid-to-upper 40s across the area.

That will be short-lived, with mixed precipitation possible in areas north of Chicago and rain possible in the city and southern suburbs.

Slushy accumulations are possible near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line, which could impact the Thursday morning commute in some locations.

Additional snow could fall on Friday as temperatures start to cool, with overnight lows in the teens and 20 across the suburbs. Wind chills could even fall into the single digits, according to forecast models.

After Friday and Saturday see highs in the mid-30s across the area, things will start to warm back up heading into Sunday, with readings once again rising into the 40s.

