‘Brief Tornadoes' Possible as Severe Weather Threatens Chicago Area

A wide swath of the Chicago area could see the potential for isolated, brief tornadoes Sunday afternoon as a warm front stalls out over the region.

According to the National Weather Service, that front could stall in an area in between Interstates 88 and 80, with the threat of tornadoes stretching as far north as DeKalb and stretching down past Kankakee.

The possibility for tornadoes will be strongest in that area, which also includes Aurora, Joliet and other communities.

Other threats include frequent lightning and the potential for damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour as storms develop in the afternoon hours.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

We continue to monitor a threat for a few strong/severe storms this afternoon. Damaging winds & brief tornadoes may occur near/south of I-88, with the threat for tornadoes likely to be highest along a warm front that will stall within ~20 miles of the I-80 corridor. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/8E2bNkpkLT — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 26, 2023

According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of eastern Illinois and all of northern Indiana are at a “marginal” risk of severe weather, with LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties all included in that classification in Illinois. Parts of Cook, DuPage and Kendall counties are also impacted.

Other areas could still see strong thunderstorms, with gusty winds and heavy rains that could cause localized flooding.

Once that system moves out late Sunday evening, dry conditions are expected to take hold through at least Wednesday, with below-average temperatures in the interim.

Stay tuned to the latest details from the NBC 5 Storm Team on the NBC Chicago app, or on the station’s 24/7 Streaming News service.