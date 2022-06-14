Brief Tornado Touched Down Near Schaumburg During Monday's Severe Storms: NWS

While most of the damage done during Monday’s severe weather outbreak came as a result of straight-line winds, a brief tornado did touch down in suburban Schaumburg before lifting off the ground in Roselle.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down in unincorporated Schaumburg at approximately 6:27 p.m. Monday. The tornado then remained on the ground for just over two miles before lifting back into the clouds at approximately 6:32 p.m.

Officials say the tornado packed maximum wind speeds of approximately 80 miles per hour, and that it reached a maximum width of approximately 25 yards. It has been classified as an EF-0 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

The tornado’s path took it across the Elgin-O’Hare expressway, and it lifted from the ground just before it entered Medinah, officials said.

The tornado did not cause any injuries or fatalities, and the damage it caused was limited to trees, according to officials.

Straight-line winds were primarily responsible for most of the damage done during Monday’s storms, especially in west-central Cook County. Officials say that wind speeds peaked between 90 and 95 miles per hour in that area, with two injuries reported as a result of the storm.

Structural damage was reported, including rooftops being peeled off of buildings in Bellwood and Westchester. An office building in Westchester also had multiple windows blown out during the storm.

Straight-line winds also caused tree damage in Schaumburg and Roselle, according to officials.

The storms left tens of thousands of area residents without power on Monday, spawning several tornado warnings and forcing residents to seek shelter.