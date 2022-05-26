Brief Tornado Reported in Ogle County Thursday, Officials Say

The National Weather Service says that a tornado briefly touched down in Ogle County on Thursday afternoon, but did not cause any injuries or damage.

According to officials, the tornado touched down near Forreston at approximately 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

The twister lasted just 30 seconds, with spotters observing rotating dust underneath a funnel cloud that descended from a thunderstorm moving through the area.

Ogle County sheriff’s deputies indicated that no damage occurred, and no injuries were reported.

Several funnel clouds were observed in thunderstorms that occurred around the area Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours, but no additional touchdowns have been confirmed at this time.