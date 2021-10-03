Brief Funnel Clouds Possible in East-Central Illinois, Northwest Indiana

Officials with the National Weather Service say that a funnel cloud was spotted in northern Champaign County, and alerted residents that conditions are favorable for more funnels to develop.

According to an email, a trained weather spotter reported the funnel cloud near Thomasboro, a village located approximately 12 miles north of Champaign.

Forecasters say that atmospheric conditions favor the possible formation of weak circulations and funnel clouds. Some could occur underneath showers and thunderstorms, but the clouds tend to dissipate once it begins to rain, according to NWS officials.

Residents in east-central Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana are being urged to use caution during the afternoon hours Sunday. In extremely rare instances, the funnel clouds could potentially touch down. Residents are urged to be prepared to move to a safe shelter if a funnel cloud approaches the ground.