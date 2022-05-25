Funnel Clouds Spotted in DuPage, Cook Counties as Tornado Warnings Continue in Chicago Area

Trained weather spotters reported funnel clouds over parts of DuPage and Cook counties on Wednesday afternoon, part of a flare-up of severe weather that sparked tornado warnings in several other communities.

According to the National Weather Service, one funnel cloud was reported during a thunderstorm that impacted northeastern DuPage County. That cloud was spotted at approximately 3:35 p.m., according to officials.

The cell that spawned the funnel led to a tornado warning, which is scheduled to run through 4:15 p.m.

In Cook County, a funnel cloud was reported via amateur radio at approximately 4 p.m. The cloud was spotted approximately two miles north of the intersection of Foster and Illinois-83 in suburban Elk Grove Village.

That cell led to a tornado warning in northwestern Cook County through 4:30 p.m., according to officials.

O’Hare airport, Schiller Park and Arlington Heights are all in the path of that storm.

A tornado warning in Kane County, triggered by radar-indicated rotation, was allowed to expire at 4 p.m.

More thunderstorms could potentially develop over the area as the atmosphere destabilizes, with warm and humid air helping to fuel the development of storms. Isolated tornadoes, hail and straight line winds could potentially become issues during the late afternoon and early evening hours.