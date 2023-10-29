Breezy, rainy Sunday expected as Chicago forecast takes frosty turn

The coldest temperatures the Chicago area has seen in the last six months are set to arrive Sunday, but the readings are just the beginning of a weather pattern that’s going to turn downright unpleasant in coming days.

According to forecast models, high temperatures are only expected to reach into the mid-40s across much of the area on Sunday, which would mark the first time since April 30 that Chicago has failed to record a high of at least 50 degrees.

Making matters worse, rain showers are expected to persist throughout the day, increasing in coverage area by the afternoon. Along with that rain will come increasing winds, with gusts in excess of 30 miles per hour possible in the afternoon and into the evening, forecast models indicate.

During the overnight hours, a freeze warning will go into effect for the entire Chicago area and nearly all of Indiana, with temperatures plunging into the mid-20s as cloud cover clears.

Temperatures will struggle to reach 40 degrees on Monday, with gusty winds continuing into the new work week, according to forecast models, but things will get even colder on Halloween, with highs expected in the mid-30s on Tuesday.

What’s more, the city and suburbs could potentially see snow showers as trick-or-treaters head outside. If snow showers do occur, it would mark just the ninth time on record that Chicago has seen snow on Halloween, according to the National Weather Service.

It remains unclear whether there will be any accumulation with the snow, but lake effect snow showers could persist into northwest Indiana into Wednesday.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.