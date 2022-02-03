Blowing, Lake-Effect Snow to Impact Thursday Morning Commute

As winter storm warnings and weather advisories remain in effect, blowing, drifting and lake-effect snow could impact the Thursday morning commute.

Light lake-effect snow showers could potentially hit the areas to the north, but the main threats will come with blowing and drifting snow, especially in open areas.

Due to the strong winds, the Thursday morning commute will likely be impacted, officials said, and workers will continue to try to clear roadways impacted by the snow.

A winter storm warning for Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the alert, light snow will likely continue into Thursday morning, and although only light accumulations are expected, windy conditions will cause significant challenges with blowing and drifting snow, especially on rural roadways.

A winter weather advisory is also in effect for all of Cook County, and will remain so until Thursday evening.

An additional 1-to-4 inches of snow are possible, primarily for Cook County and parts of Lake and DuPage counties, according to forecasters.

That is in addition to the snow that fell on Wednesday, with many communities seeing 10 or more inches of snow in the impacted area.

Depending on how strong the lake-effect plume is, even higher accumulations could be seen in select locations, according to forecast models, and experts are urging residents to remain cautious as they travel on Thursday.

Residents that absolutely have to travel are being advised to adhere to the following tips:

If you are involved in a crash or a breakdown, stay inside your vehicle if at all possible. Activate hazard lights and try to move to the side of the road if possible

Make sure your gas tank is full before you leave for your destination.

Keep a fully-charged cell phone, warm clothes, blankets, food, water and a first aid kit in your vehicle, along with extra windshield wiper fluid and an ice scraper

Make friends and loved ones aware of your travel schedule, and the route you intend to take

Snow is expected to taper off by Thursday evening, with below-average temperatures likely sticking around in the wake of the winter storms.