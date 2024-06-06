The National Weather Service is warning drivers that blowing dusty and gusty winds could impact the Chicago area’s evening commute on Thursday.

According to a special weather statement issued Thursday afternoon, winds of 35-to-45 miles per hour are expected to continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening, leading to serious travel concerns around the area.

The main threats will be felt on north-south roadways, where winds could impact high-profile vehicles, according to the alert.

In addition, there have been multiple reports around the area of blowing dust associated with the winds, causing visibility concerns on some roadways. Visibility could be reduced to one mile or less in open areas, especially near freshly-tilled fields.

The advisory primarily covers DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties, officials said.

A blowing dust advisory was also issued for areas around Bloomington, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds are expected to continue into Friday, and could also impact small tree branches and unsecured objects outdoors, according to officials.