Chicago Weather

Blowing dust, gusty winds could cause hazardous travel in Chicago area

Blowing dust has also been reported in central Illinois, with advisories issued there

By James Neveau

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Weather Service is warning drivers that blowing dusty and gusty winds could impact the Chicago area’s evening commute on Thursday.

According to a special weather statement issued Thursday afternoon, winds of 35-to-45 miles per hour are expected to continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening, leading to serious travel concerns around the area.

Watch NBC 5 Chicago news stream free, 24/7, wherever you are

The main threats will be felt on north-south roadways, where winds could impact high-profile vehicles, according to the alert.

In addition, there have been multiple reports around the area of blowing dust associated with the winds, causing visibility concerns on some roadways. Visibility could be reduced to one mile or less in open areas, especially near freshly-tilled fields.

The advisory primarily covers DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties, officials said.

A blowing dust advisory was also issued for areas around Bloomington, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds are expected to continue into Friday, and could also impact small tree branches and unsecured objects outdoors, according to officials.

Top Digital Stories - NBC Chicago

Tennis 1 hour ago

Chicago Prairie Tennis Club launches fundraiser to help grow game among young residents

Chicago Fire Department 5 hours ago

1 dead, 1 critically injured in construction incident on U of C campus

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us