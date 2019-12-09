Enjoy the warmer temperatures while you can because a bitter blast is set to usher in a nearly 40-degree temperature drop that could send wind chills dipping into the single digits.

Less than 24 hours from a Monday morning that saw highs reaching near 50 degrees in Chicago, it appears conditions will shift dramatically.

Monday’s highs will fall quickly heading into the afternoon and evening with some light rain or snow showers possible, though no accumulation is expected.

Lows will dip into the upper-teens inland and into the 20s toward the lakefront by Monday evening, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologists. By midnight, wind chill readings could be near 0 degrees for some.

By Tuesday morning, single-digit wind chill readings are expected as winds gust at up to 25 mph. Temperature highs Tuesday are only expected to reach into the low- to mid-20s, where they will stay through Wednesday as another chance for light snow or flurries moves in.

Things rebound slightly by Thursday with highs returning to the 30s, possibly reaching 40 degrees by Friday.