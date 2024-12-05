Big shift in store after bitter blast hits Chicago area. What to expect next

The Chicago area may have seen a bitter wintry blast this week, but a big change is in store for the days ahead.

As of 5:30 a.m., temperatures in some parts were in the teens, with "feels-like temperatures" as low as -15, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. In Chicago, readings came in at around 10 degrees.

The cold temperatures come hours after a wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour and snow squalls threatened the area.

Temperatures Thursday were expected to reach a high of 28 degrees in the Chicago area, with blustery conditions.

But there's some good news, too, as the blast of Arctic air won't last for long.

Friday, milder temperatures were expected to move in, Roman said, with highs in the low 30s. Even warmer temperatures were on tap for the weekend, with low 40s Saturday, and a high of 50 degrees on Sunday.

"A nice increase in temperatures as we head into the next couple of days," Roman said.

The National Weather Service said the dry, warming trend is set to continue through at least Sunday afternoon. Then, rain and the potential for another cool down could be in store.