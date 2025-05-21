Wednesday's forecast for the Chicago area calls for another cloudy day, with foggy conditions, scattered showers and drizzle, and cool temperatures nearly 20 degrees below average.

"We should be around 72 degrees," NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. "It's feeling more like March."

Wednesday's high temperature is only expected to reach 53 degrees, Roman said. Temperatures will remain in the 50s through the week, though they'll improve— slightly — by Friday, with highs moving into the low 60s.

Friday, the start of Memorial Day weekend, is also opening day for Chicago's nearly two-dozen beaches. And Saturday — with temperatures staying in the 50s and 60s — Illinois' largest waterpark, Raging Waves, in suburban Yorkville, will open for the 2025 season.

In less than a month, on June 20, summer will begin.

But why exactly is it so cold in Chicago right now, and when will it start to warm up?

"To keep it simple, it’s the pattern that we’re in right now," NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Iisha Scott said, of the cool spring. "We’ve got an area of low pressure that’s tracking across the region, bringing clouds, rain and wind, so that will keep a lid on temperatures."

While conditions will remain rainy into Thursday, the weather will start to dry out towards the end of the week, pushing temperatures back into the 60s. But that's still below normal.

"We should be in the low 70s this time of year," Scott said.

Even warmer temperatures are expected to arrive by next week, Roman said, with an extended weather outlook for the Chicago area showing "near average" temperatures likely between May 28 and June 3.

According to Roman, the average high during that time is between 75 and 77 degrees.

"We just have to get through the next couple days in the 60s, and then we go up," Roman said.

Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will remain in the 60s, Roman said. Those 60-degree temperatures will stay in place until at least Tuesday, with 70-degree temperatures moving in by Wednesday.

By Friday of next week, Roman said, a high temperature of 80 degrees is expected.