As Snowstorm Arrives, Chicago Officials Remind Residents of Shoveling Guidelines

As a winter storm arrives in the Chicago area, city officials are reminding residents and business owners of their responsibility to clear walkways and sidewalks.

The city’s municipal code requires property owners and occupants in both residential and business buildings to clear a five-foot path on all sidewalks, and to clear all ramps in the event of heavy snow.

Residential properties and businesses located on corner lots are required to clear sidewalks on both sides of their properties, according to city law.

“It’s neighborly, and it’s the law,” officials say on the city’s website.

The regulations apply to all buildings in the city, according to municipal code. Snow that falls between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. must be removed no later than 10 p.m., according to officials, and snow that falls between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. must be removed no later than 10 a.m.

Failure to clear sidewalks and ramps can result in citations ranging from $50 to $500, according to officials.

President Joe Biden urged Americans to heed warnings from local officials as extreme winter weather is hitting many states across the country. "It's not like a snow day, when you're a kid," Biden said.

If a sidewalk is not cleared, residents are urged to call 311. In addition to providing an exact address, callers are advised to request a reference number to track the status of the complaint.

Homeowners and business owners are responsible for cleaning their sidewalks, but the rules for rental properties depend on the terms agreed to within the lease between tenant and owner, according to city officials.

If renters aren’t sure about who shoulders the responsibility for clearing sidewalks, they are encouraged to read their rental agreements or to contact their landlords.

For more information, residents can visit the city’s website.