As meteorological summer begins, rain, storms loom in the Chicago forecast

The first day of meteorological summer is Saturday, June 1

Chances for rain and storms loom in Chicago's weekend forecast as meteorological spring comes to an end, the NBC Storm Team said.

"For the first full weekend and full week of June, we have rain in the forecast," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

Friday was expected to be dry and partly sunny, with more clouds moving in by afternoon, Roman said. Temperatures were expected to be warmer, with highs in the mid 70s to near 80, but cooler along the lake.

By 9 a.m. Saturday -- the first day of June, and the first day of meteorological summer -- showers were expected to begin creeping up from the southwest, with widespread showers and storms forecast throughout the afternoon.

"Showers will continue on and off thorough the late morning and early afternoon," Roman said, of Saturday's forecast.

By around 8 p.m., the rain was expected to come to an end in the north and west, but continue in the south and east and in Northwest Indiana. It was expected to move out of those parts later Saturday night, Roman said.

The rain Saturday also brings slightly cooler temperatures, with highs in the upper 60s, Roman added.

Sunday will be partly sunny, dry and warmer, Roman said, with highs in the upper 70s.

Early next week, rain chances were back in the forecast, Roman said, with scattered showers and storms expected Monday through Wednesday.

When does summer start?

The first day of meteorological summer is Saturday, June 1. Astronomical summer, which uses equinoxes and solstices to mark the start of seasons, begins at 3:50 p.m. CST on June 20, according to timeanddate.com. At that time, the Chicago area will have approximately 15 hours of sunlight.

