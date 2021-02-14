Areas Near Lake Michigan, Including Parts of Chicago, Could See Foot or More of Snow

With a winter storm warning issued for all of Cook County, residents can expect to see plenty of snow through Tuesday morning, but if lake-enhancement occurs during the storm, then the city of Chicago could see some truly eye-popping snowfall totals.

According to the latest forecast models, the Chicago area could see upwards of 8-to-10 inches of snow from Sunday night to Tuesday morning. That, by itself, is a remarkable snow storm, but areas close to Lake Michigan could see even higher totals than that.

According to the HHR model, the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood could see 15.8 inches of snow by Tuesday if lake-effect snow develops as expected. Evanston could see 14.7 inches of snow, and Midway Airport could even be looped into that, with more than 10.5 inches of snow possible there.

To the north, Winnetka could see more than a foot of snow with lake-enhancement.

There are several key factors at play when it comes to snowfall totals. The narrowness of the band of snow that would impact Chicago and areas north of the city could cause changes to the forecast as the day progresses Monday, meaning that other lakeshore communities could see elevated snowfall totals if the storm track changes.

