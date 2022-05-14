Another Summer-Like Day Hits Chicago With Slight Chance For Isolated Storms

Another day of summer-like warmth and sunshine hits Chicago on Saturday, along with a chance for isolated storms in some areas.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the area should remain partly cloudy throughout the day with high temperatures in the low 80s, which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Isolated thunderstorms are also possible Saturday afternoon, but most rain is expected to remain east of Chicago, closer to areas in Northwest Indiana.

Temperatures will start to make a downward trend on Sunday, accompanied by another day of enjoyable conditions. That day, temperatures will likely drop to a high of 73 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly clear, but showers and storms could occur in the afternoon and evening hours.

As the work week gets underway, the delightful weather will stick around for a while. Comfortable conditions and temperatures around 70 degrees will continue all the way through Tuesday before dipping into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday, forecasters said.

By the end of next week, temperatures should be back up into the 70s and 80s, along with clear, sunny skies, according to the latest forecasts.