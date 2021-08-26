Another Round of Storms, Severe Weather Possible Thursday

After multiple days of stormy weather in the Chicago this week, it appears the threat for severe storms isn't quite over yet.

Though Thursday will start with mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler, yet still humid conditions, isolated and scattered showers and storms are set to develop Thursday afternoon and evening.

While the intensity of the storms as they arrive in Illinois remains unclear, there is potential for them to intensify as they move into the Chicago area heading east.

Heavy rain and damaging winds, with gusts of up to 60 mph are possible with such storms, with the largest threat expected after 9 p.m.

The Chicago area remains under a marginal risk for severe weather Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The chance for showers and storms will continue Friday morning, with another isolated chance in the afternoon. That pattern will continue throughout the weekend with showers and storms possible both Saturday and Sunday.

Conditions are expected to stay warm Thursday and throughout the weekend, with highs in the 80s and 90s each day and heat indices near 100 degrees.