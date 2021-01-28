Another Round of Heavy Snow Could Bring Several Inches to Chicago Area This Weekend

Get ready for another round of snow, Chicago.

After a winter storm dumped the largest snowfall so far this season on much of the area, another system is set to bring additional accumulations less than a week later.

NBC 5's Storm Team is tracking a developing winter storm into the weekend with the potential for another round of heavy snow in the metro area.

While there is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding the storm, early predictions indicate a light icy mix could move in Saturday afternoon, quickly transitioning to all snow by the late afternoon or evening.

A period of moderate to heavy snow is possible across the area Saturday night before things taper to a lighter snow Sunday morning.

If an icy mix does develop, it appears it will likely stay south of the Kankakee River Valley.

Initial projections show another 4 or more inches could fall across the entire Chicago area by dawn Sunday.

There is again another chance for lake effect snow following the storm, which could bring additional accumulations to areas along Lake Michigan.