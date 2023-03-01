All Eyes On a ‘Strong' System That Could Hit Chicago Area Friday, But Much Uncertainty Remains

Forecasters are tracking a "rather strong" system making its way toward the Chicago area this week, but what exactly will it bring and when?

The answer remains to be seen as NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman said much uncertainty remains on the storm's path, which could make a dramatic difference in what arrives Friday.

"All the models are pretty much all over the place," Roman said.

As of early projections Wednesday, one model shows precipitation starting in the morning hours Friday and continuing through the afternoon. That model indicates the moisture will largely stay rain for areas south, while areas north could see accumulating snow and some could see a rain-snow mix in between.

"Will you see rain? Will you see snow? This system still looks like it may track with that heavy rain south and maybe snow across our northern counties, but even a slight shift in that, then we will see either rain for all areas or snow for all areas," Roman said.

At O'Hare Airport, models show totals that could range anywhere between 1 and 10 inches, but with nothing clear so far, even these numbers could change depending on how the system unfolds.

Much like the NBC 5 Storm Team, the National Weather Service has also indicated the potential for "accumulating snow and wintry impacts" Friday, but said "uncertainty remains unusually high."

So far, two potential scenarios seem to be rising, which includes what Roman said of rain south and snow possible north. Another scenario could see rain changing snow, with the "main axis" of the snow shifting south.

Still, no matter which scenario begins to unfold in the lead-up to the weather event, NWS said "snow accumulations will likely occur in a fairly narrow zone" due to temperatures.

[4:30 AM 3/1] The potential for accumulating snow and wintry impacts remains for Friday, but uncertainty remains unusually high. Be sure to continue to check back for updates as we better refine Friday’s forecast. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/6UCR5fQbqL — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 1, 2023

The days surrounding the weather event will be dramatically different, with Wednesday seeing temperatures rise into the 60s for some, bringing a pleasant start to meteorological spring.

Temperatures drop into the mid 30s and low 40s for Thursday and are expected to sit in the low to mid 30s for Friday.

Milder conditions return for the weekend as things look to stay dry both Saturday and Sunday.