Chicago, here's comes a taste of fall -- and then some.

Friday's weather forecast for the Chicago area calls for partly sunny skies, spotty showers and high temperatures in the mid-60s to low-70s, the NBC 5 Storm Team said -- a far cry from Thursday's high of 88.

"All areas will feel the chill," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

Between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., scattered showers could pop-up across the area, Roman said, though not all parts would see rain. Late Friday and into late Saturday morning, lake effect showers were over Lake Michigan and in Northwest Indiana, Roman said.

Friday night will also see a drop in temperatures, Roman said, with many readings in the 50s. Early Saturday morning, readings will drop into the 40s, Roman said, with high temperatures bumping back up into the 60s.

"Feeling more like the first week of October," Roman said. And Saturday into Sunday, things will feel even chillier.

Timeline: When will fall leaves peak in Illinois? What to expect with this year's foliage

"Here's where the real cool air finally sets in," Roman said. "

Early Sunday morning, areas to the west could see temperatures in the low 30s. Closer to the lake, more 40 degree temperatures were expected.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

By Sunday afternoon, temperatures were expected to rebound into the mid 70s, Roman said. Next week would be warmer, Roman added, with dry conditions and temperatures bumping back into the 80s.