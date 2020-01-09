Airlines Allowing Passengers to Change Flights Ahead of Winter Storm

As a winter storm threatens the Chicago area, numerous airlines are encouraging their passengers to change their flight plans ahead of the inclement weather.

The storm could dump heavy snow on parts of the Chicago area, while other areas will see heavy downpours and rainfall totals of four or more inches as the system moves through the area.

Rapidly dropping temperatures could also cause icy conditions in some areas, but it’s unclear when that temperature drop will take place, and which locations will be impacted by icy roads.

As a result, several airlines are offering passengers the opportunity to change their flights ahead of the storm.

American Airlines:

American Airlines will waive change fees and fare differences for passengers who:

-Bought their ticket prior to Jan. 9, 2020

-Are scheduled to travel Jan. 11-12

-Can travel between Jan. 9-14

-Don’t change their origin or destination city

-Rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference

Southwest Airlines:

Southwest Airlines included Chicago on its list of cities that could see disrupted service on Saturday due to the weather. The airline says that passengers holding tickets on Jan. 11 can rebook in their original class of service or travel standby within 14 days of their original date of travel.

Customers who purchased their tickets online can reschedule their travel plans online. Anyone who used another means to book travel can call 1-800-435-9792.

United Airlines:

The airline sent out an email to passengers on Thursday warning of potential inclement weather on Saturday and Sunday. United says that passengers can use the United mobile app or the airline’s website to change their travel plans, and change fees will be waived for those passengers.

Delta Airlines:

In an email, Delta Airlines said that Chicago is not currently included in its list of cities where customers can rebook travel at no cost, but if weather becomes an issue, the airline will send out emails allowing passengers the option to change flights “at no additional cost.”