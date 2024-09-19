Air Quality

Air quality alert issued in Northwest Indiana

The alert will last through the end of the day, with elevated ozone levels reported

By NBC Chicago Staff

An air quality alert has been issued for parts of northwest Indiana, with some residents advised to limit their time outdoors due to elevated ozone levels.

According to the National Weather Service, Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties will all be under an air quality alert until midnight Friday morning.

Ozone is reaching “unhealthy levels for sensitive groups,” according to the alert, and those with respiratory illnesses are asked to avoid outdoor activity when possible.

In addition, children, older adults, and people who are normally active in the outdoors for six or more hours per day are being asked to participate in less strenuous activities, or take steps to reduce their outdoor exposure.

Air quality is expected to improve slightly into Friday, but will remain an issue for those with respiratory illnesses.

Residents can check the Air Quality Index website for the latest information on active alerts in the area.

