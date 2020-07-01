Air Quality Alert Issued in NE Illinois, NW Indiana Issued Due to Forecast of High Ozone Levels

The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert throughout northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana beginning on Thursday morning.

According to the alert, elevated ozone levels are expected throughout the area beginning at midnight Thursday and running through Thursday night.

McHenry, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Cook and Will counties in Illinois are impacted by the alert, along with Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

With a ridge of high pressure building into the area, and with calm wind conditions, pollutants will become trapped in the atmosphere, leading to air quality issues throughout the Chicago metropolitan area.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has also sent out an “Air Pollution Action Day” alert due to the anticipated air quality issues.

According to officials, an Air Pollution Action Day alert is issued when air quality is expected to be at or above the “Orange/Unhealthy” categorization for sensitive groups for multiple days.

Those sensitive groups include individuals with respiratory or pulmonary disorders, and active children and adults.

Businesses and individuals are also advised to take action on days when air pollution is elevated, including limiting driving, consolidating errands, and reducing e

Energy usage in homes, which can include unplugging electronics that aren’t in use and turning up thermostats by at least two degrees.