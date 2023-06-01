Air Quality Alert Issued for Illinois Friday. Here's What That Means

An air quality alert has been issued for all of northern Illinois on Friday, with elevated ozone and pollutant levels posing a hazard to sensitive groups and young children.

According to the Illinois EPA, an air quality alert is issued when ozone levels are expected to be at elevated levels, posing a hazard to residents with respiratory issues, or children who are active and frequently playing outside.

The alert is in effect for McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, Grundy, Cook, Will, LaSalle and Kankakee counties. It will be in effect from midnight Friday to midnight Saturday, per the National Weather Service.

The NWS says that the alert is somewhat unusual because of the widespread nature of the conditions, and are urging residents to take precautions when necessary.

The IEPA has also declared an Air Pollution Action Day, urging impacted residents to limit their time outdoors.

NWS officials say the combination of warm, dry and sunny weather, along with intensifying drought conditions, can cause ozone levels to build up.

As part of an action day, residents are urged to either combine trips or to reduce car use when possible. Using energy more efficiently, such as bumping up the temperature on your thermostat, can also help.

More information can be found on the EPA’s website.